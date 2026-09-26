No. 18 Michigan defeated by No. 17 Iowa on last-play touchdown, 20-19

No. 18 Michigan fell to No. 17 Iowa, 20-19, on a game-ending 16-yard touchdown pass from Hank Brown to Reece Vander Zee on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 91 yards on the final drive — boosted by an unnecessary roughness penalty against Michigan on a third down at midfield. Brown's 29-yard pass to Addison Ostrenga set up the final play with 2 seconds on the clock.

Bryce Underwood threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan early in the fourth quarter — their second scoring connection of the game — but the Wolverines (3-1, 0-1) could not make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

Iowa took its first lead early in the fourth quarter on Brown's 16-yard touchdown pass to Vander Zee.

Then Underwood dropped back, stepped up, rolled right and threw a long touchdown pass to Buchanan for a 19-14 lead. His 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Iowa lined up to go for it on fourth down at the Michigan 28 late in the game and left guard Leighton Jones was flagged for a false start. Facing a fourth-and-6, coach Kirk Ferentz chose to have Caden Buhr attempt a 51-yard field goal and it was wide right with 2:33 left to play.

Iowa's defense forced Michigan to punt again and its offense took advantage.

On Underwood's first touchdown pass to Buchanan, he converted a third-and-7 from the Iowa 18.

The lead didn't last long because Braeden Jackson, son of former NFL running back Fred Jackson, returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score.

The Wolverines went back ahead early in the second quarter on Trey Butkowski's 41-yard field goal.

Instead of kicking another field goal later in the quarter, Kyle Whittingham went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Iowa 18 and Underwood's sneak was stopped.

Underwood was picked off Deshaun Lee, a former teammate at nearby Belleville High School, at the Iowa 2 early in the third quarter.

Injury report

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall appeared to aggravate an injury in the second half.

Right tackle Blake Frazier left the game in the third quarter, trying to keep weight off his right leg. Frazier was shifted from left to right tackle to fill in for Andrew Sprague, who missed a second straight game with an injury.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes beat a ranked Big Ten team on the road for the first time since 2015.

Michigan: The Wolverines had won 47 straight when leading at halftime in what was the longest active streak in FBS.

Up next

Iowa: Hosts No. 7 Ohio State next Saturday.

Michigan: Plays first road game at Minnesota next Saturday.