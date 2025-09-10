Michigan Target stores among sites for Taylor Swift's midnight album release

Taylor Swift returns to the stage in UK

Taylor Swift returns to the stage in UK

Taylor Swift returns to the stage in UK

Pop music star Taylor Swift is set to release her next album, with several Michigan stores among the list of official retail locations for Target-exclusive CD versions.

The national release for "The Life of a Showgirl" is at midnight Oct. 3. Three versions with different CD cover designs and related posters are exclusive to Target. Purchases will be limited to four CDs per customer at the release event, the announcement said.

A total of 16 Michigan Target stores are on the list, in addition to some locations in Ohio and Indiana.

The participating Michigan locations are the Target stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Flint, Grand Rapids East (28th Street Southeast), Grand Rapids North (Alpine Avenue Northwest), Grandville, Kalamazoo West (West Main Street), Marquette, Okemos, Port Huron, Rochester, Saginaw, Traverse City, Troy and Woodhaven.

"The Life of a Showgirl," announced last month, is Swift's 12th studio album. Other special editions of the compilation include a vinyl version available on her website.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter began her music career in the country genre, then transitioned to pop. She has since reached record-breaking commercial and musical success with numerous industry awards.

Her Eras Tour, which included shows at Ford Field in Detroit during June 2024, saw 4.35 million tickets sold during its international run.

She recently became engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.