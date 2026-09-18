Michigan Supreme Court orders new review of Oxford High School shooter's life sentence

The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the state Court of Appeals to take another look at the life sentence given to Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooter, including whether his trial attorneys mishandled a defense expert's testimony.

The justices did not overturn the conviction or the sentence. Thursday's ruling allows Ethan Crumbley the right to present his case before the appeals court regarding his life-in-prison sentence.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which handled the case, said it is reviewing Thursday's state Supreme Court order before commenting.

Four high school students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, 2021, during what became the deadliest school shooting in Michigan history. Crumbley, who is now 20, was 15 years old at the time. The students killed were Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin. Six other students and a teacher were shot and survived.

The case earned national attention as it was one of the first cases in which authorities sought charges not just against the student accused of being the shooter, but against his parents. Charges against the Oxford High School shooter were handled in adult court.

Background on the criminal charges

Crumbley initially faced 24 charges, including terrorism causing death. He was 16 when he pleaded guilty in October 2022.

He was sentenced in December 2023 to life without parole on the terrorism causing death and first-degree murder charges, 18 years and 9 months to 80 years on assault with intent to murder, and two years on felony firearm.

In June 2024, the Michigan Appellate Defender Office filed a motion requesting the trial court to review new evidence and grant resentencing, arguing that the sentence "for a child is unconscionable." The filing also sought to withdraw his guilty plea.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwamé Rowe denied both requests in December 2024, finding that the shooter's life sentence was "constitutional and proportionate to the seriousness of the offense and the offender."

His attorneys then filed an appeals court request in January 2025, seeking leave to appeal, a reversal of the life without parole sentence, an opportunity to withdraw the plea or remand for a resentencing. Their arguments included questions over mitigating circumstances in Crumbley's background.

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals denied that request on May 6, 2025, in a brief order citing a "lack of merit in the grounds presented." No further explanation was given. Thursday's order came on an appeal of that decision.

The shooter's parents

The shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were convicted of involuntary manslaughter, becoming the first parents in the U.S. to be held responsible for a school shooting committed by their child.

The Crumbleys have since received appellate attorneys.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 30, 2025.