Michigan college students become caregivers to peers with disabilities through program

Program allows Michigan students become caregivers to peers with disabilities

A program launched by a Metro Detroit woman is having a life-changing impact on college students.

Community Living Centers employs students to care for other students with disabilities on their college campuses. Executive director Lisa Murrell launched the program 11 years ago.

"I was approached by a young man in a wheelchair, and he told me that he had just graduated from high school with honors," said Murrell. "He had been accepted to the University of Michigan. He wanted to live on campus and go to games at the Big House like his dad did, and -- would I help him?"

Alexia Steinberg and Abraham Mansuroglu have been working together for a year and a half.

"I have someone with me 24/7," said Mansuroglu. "I'd say in the morning, I have someone help me get out of bed, shower, brush teeth, go to the bathroom."

"It's never really awkward because Abe's so funny," said Steinberg, who hopes to become a physician assistant. "I know that hands-on care and working with people like Abe will help me become a successful caregiver one day."

Aside from practical experience gained through caregiving, students on both sides of the program said they were grateful for the friendships they made while navigating college together.

"I remember while we were going through the hiring process, Lisa said, 'You all live the same lives,'" said sophomore Mel Malczewski. "And that's really stuck with me. Because, you know, since having student caregivers, I realized that everyone really is living the same lives here."

"I've really enjoyed caring for other students," said Gabriela Rodriguez, who works with Malczewski. "Mel is a couple years younger than me, and I wouldn't have met them otherwise, so it's been a really nice experience to meet a student and a friend."

In total, the program serves 10 students who need 24/7 care at the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Central Michigan University and Hope College.

The center employs more than 110 student caregivers to help the students with every aspect of their lives.

"It's honestly been super nice to be a caregiver but also be a friend," said Steinberg. "Abe and I text even not with our shifts. He really has become a friend and someone who I can just lean on and trust with anything."

"All of high school, I had someone who was a lot older than me, and it was fine. They were helpful," said Mansuroglu. "But at the same time, it was a little bit strange just going around with sometimes 60-year-olds and 70-year-olds ... I feel like now it's just different, whereas now I'm a friend with my caregivers and we hang out at the same time as them helping me, so I enjoy it."

Murrell said the bonds the students and student caregivers create are lifelong.

"They end up being in each other's weddings," she said. "One of the young men is the godfather to several of his former staff members' children. They're family. We create families."

To learn more about the program, visit the Community Living Centers website.