Michigan State University to resume athletics this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University announced that athletics will resume this weekend after discussions with mental health professionals, university leadership, and the student-athlete who are coping following Monday's shooting.
This includes athletic events that are at home and away.
"The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation."
According to the university, the following events are scheduled to happen this weekend:
- The women's basketball team is scheduled to host Maryland at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
- The Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Crisler Center.
- The men's tennis team will host Drake at 10 a.m. on Saturday. This was initially supposed to happen on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The originally planned matches for this weekend at Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University will not occur.
- The hockey team traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday, ahead of Friday and Saturday contests.
- The softball team will be at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in North Carolina for the weekend.
- The baseball team will be in Arizona for the weekend.
- The women's golf team will be at the Moon Golf Invitational in Florida from Sunday through Tuesday.
- The wrestling team and the men's and women's track and field teams are scheduled to travel for competitions on Friday, Feb. 17.
- The women's gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
for more features.