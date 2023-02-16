Michigan State University to resume athletics this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University announced that athletics will resume this weekend after discussions with mental health professionals, university leadership, and the student-athlete who are coping following Monday's shooting.

This includes athletic events that are at home and away.

"The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation."

According to the university, the following events are scheduled to happen this weekend: