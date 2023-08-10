Michigan State University says third-party data breach could impact MSU community

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University says a third-party data breach could result in potential exposure to the personal data of MSU community members.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, the MOVEit data breach impacted third-party service providers National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The data breach affected more than 500 entities and 30 million people in the U.S.

Officials say a foreign-based ransomware group called "Clop" exploited a security flaw in the MOVEit transfer software and compromised a large number of customers, including federal and state agencies and financial services organizations. Clop did not contact the organizations and instead posted a blackmail message on the dark web telling them to contact the group directly.

"This was a global data breach that has reached over 500 entities and into the personal information of over 30 million Americans, and now it is confirmed to have crept onto campus at MSU," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement.

"These kinds of attacks are becoming more common and wider-reaching, and the broad community of MSU students, staff, and retirees should take very seriously any indication that their data was stolen. Any Michigan resident who believes their information might have been compromised or that they are the victims of identity theft can contact the consumer protection team in my office."

It is unknown if the hackers accessed personal information, but NSC and TIAA will give MSU a list of any students or retirees whose information may have been exposed, according to a press release. Those individuals will be notified.

MSU recommends staff, students and the public take the following steps to protect their information:

Be aware of the possibility of phishing emails

Create effective passwords

Use multifactor authentication on devices and accounts whenever possible (this is already required for most MSU logins)

Do not maintain data and files that are not needed

Pull a free credit report annually. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting the Annual Credit Report website or by calling toll-free 877-322-8228

Complaints can also be fired with the Michigan Attorney General's office by contacting:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388