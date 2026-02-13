Michigan State University to host bell ringing, other commemorative activities honoring Feb. 13 victims

Michigan State University students, faculty and staff were invited to participate in a day of service and remembrance, with most classes canceled at the East Lansing campus on Friday, to mark three years since a fatal shooting on campus.

Three students were killed and five students seriously injured when a shooter opened fire on the campus on Feb. 13, 20223.

Friday's official ceremonies include bell ringing and lighting of buildings at dusk. There is also a community art project and luminaries that MSU community members are welcome to participate in.

"MSU hopes community members will find support in one another and take time to remember the students we lost and honor those injured in the violence that impacted so many of us three years ago," the university said.

In the meantime, the Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee has selected the design to remember and honor the three students who were killed: Arielle Anderson, Brian Frazer and Alexandria Verner. The finalist plans were presented in February 2025.

The chosen presentation features a granite memorial fountain, benches and landscaping that will go in the former Old Horiticulture Garden site. The design was proposed by Carlos Portillo and Jessica Guinto.

"Spartans are strong because we always have each other's backs. Let's stand united as we remember those we lost, support those who bear scars both seen and unseen from that day, and continue to heal and process together," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.