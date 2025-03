Michigan State advances to Elite Eight, Michigan falls to Auburn

Michigan State advances to Elite Eight, Michigan falls to Auburn

Michigan State advances to Elite Eight, Michigan falls to Auburn

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team has been eliminated from the 2025 NCAA tournament.

The No. 2 seed Spartans fell to the top-seeded Auburn Tigers on Sunday afternoon 64-70 in the Elite Eight round of the tournament.

Auburn joins Florida, Duke and Houston in the Final Four.

The above video first aired on March 29, 2025.