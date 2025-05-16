Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police trooper, suspect shot in Detroit

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were shot Friday evening in Detroit.

Police say the shooting happened sometime before 8 p.m. at southbound M-10 and Wyoming.

MSP said a trooper conducting a traffic stop reported that he was fighting the suspect and that he had been shot. The trooper then fired back, striking the suspect. The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release information on the suspect's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

