Michigan State Police track suspect in river after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Michigan man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and was pulled from a river by troopers, state police said. 

At about 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, Eaton County dispatch received a 911 call that a 32-year-old man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and boyfriend. 

The man was suspected to be intoxicated and suicidal, according to a social media post from MSP First District. 

Troopers located the man near Vermontville Highway and Bradley Road, and he ran away and into the Thornapple River. 

A K9 officer tracked the suspect through the river and swamp, and a drone unit found him in the water. 

MSP says troopers then used a canoe to get to the suspect and take him into custody. 

He was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia, intoxication and a mental evaluation. 

State police say once Holt is released from the hospital, he will be lodged at the Eaton County Jail as he awaits charges. 

