Michigan State Police trooper acted in self-defense in fatal shooting of Detroit man, AG's office says

The Michigan Attorney General's office concluded that a state trooper who fatally shot a Detroit man earlier this year acted in self-defense.

Officials say 41-year-old Stephen Wangara-Mason was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 16, 2025, near southbound M-10 and Wyoming Avenue. State officials say an investigation, which included reports, video from the patrol car and bodycam, and witness interviews, determined that Wangara-Mason was killed after he shot the trooper three times.

"Tpr. Cope's use of force and use of deadly force to protect himself was objectively reasonable. Mason not only threatened to use deadly force against him, but Mason used deadly force against Tpr. Cope before he drew his firearm," read the AG office's report.

According to the report, the trooper initiated a traffic stop on the M-10 exit ramp after observing Wangara-Mason speeding. A scan of his license plate also showed that the car was not insured, according to the report.

The report states that Wangara-Mason provided the trooper with paperwork, including his driver's license, the car's registration and insurance information that appeared to expire and he told the trooper that his insurance had lapsed. Officials say some of the paperwork fell out of the trooper's hand and asked Wangara-Mason if he could step out of the vehicle to retrieve it; however, Mason allegedly told the trooper that he didn't need it and declined to get out of the car.

The report that that's when the trooper asked Wangara-Mason to exit the vehicle. As Wangara-Mason was getting out of the car, the trooper asked him what he was reaching for, according to the report. State officials say that at that moment, a concealed weapon fell from Mason's waist area, and he lunged for it when the trooper attempted to stop him. Officials say Mason grabbed the gun during a struggle and shot the trooper. Officials say two of the bullets were stopped by the trooper's bulletproof vest and the third hit his right clavicle.

The report states the struggle continued when the trooper pulled his firearm from its holster and shot Wangara-Mason three times.

The shooting was investigated by the Detroit Police Homicide Task Force and MSP before it was referred to the AG's office.

CBS News Detroit reached out to MSP for comment, to which a spokesperson said they did not have anything to add.