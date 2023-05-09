State police search for missing 79-year-old man with dementia in Redford Township

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

Ronald Shemet Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 79-year-old Ronald Shemet, who was last seen riding his grey bike in Redford Township.

Michigan State Police said on Monday that Shemet, who suffers from dementia, went for a ride and never returned home. He was last seen in the area of West Chicago and Beech Daly.

Police say he was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans, and grey gym shoes.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 178 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redford Township Police Department.