Michigan State Police investigating after suspect, 21, shot by Melvindale police

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot by Melvindale police early Sunday. 

At 12:45 a.m. on June 2, Melvindale officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Schaefer Road, west of I-75, near a Ford and General Motors storage lot. 

When they arrived, they tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but it hit a patrol car head-on.

There were six people inside the suspect vehicle, and one of the people was seen with a gun, according to state police. Melvindale officers fired shots, striking a 21-year-old man who needed surgery for his injuries. 

All of the suspects ran away from the vehicle during the shooting, but five of the six were taken into custody. Police say two of the suspects that were arrested are adults, and the other three are juvenile suspects.

The suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Sterling Heights. 

Police believe the suspects were breaking into multiple vehicles at the storage unit. 

No officers or community members were injured during the shooting.

State police are investigating, and information will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 7:57 AM EDT

