Police investigate reported shooting after crash on M-10 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Northbound M-10 at Wyoming Avenue in Detroit is back open following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 11. Police say a driver fired a shot at another driver. Michigan State Police troopers later located the victim following a phone call he made to police when he got home.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was traveling northbound on M-10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash.

Police say his vehicle was unable to avoid the vehicle and swiped the driver's door.

Authorities say the victim then pulled over and got out to check on the people in the Chrysler when they confronted him for striking their car.

An altercation allegedly took place between the victim and the other driver, when the passenger of the Chrysler allegedly pulled a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the victim, threatening to end his life.

The victim fled back to his vehicle and headed home when he heard two shots.

Troopers are currently conducting a video canvass for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or MSP at 734-287-5000.