Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows Michigan State Police helicopter track pharmacy break-in suspects

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Trooper 2 aviation crew assists on suspect pursuit
Michigan State Police Trooper 2 aviation crew assists on suspect pursuit 02:19

A Michigan State Police helicopter crew assigned to the Trooper 2 unit assisted police officers on the ground with spotting and pursuing suspects in a pharmacy break-in. 

State police provided a video clip of the surveillance and arrest that happened late Wednesday in response to a break-in near 10 Mile Road and Haggerty Road. 

The aviation unit had been requested to assist a multi-jurisdictional task force that was investigating multiple pharmacy break-ins across Metro Detroit, the report said. While in the air, Trooper 2's crew saw a break-in taking place and reported what was going on.  

As police arrived in the area, three suspects who were inside the pharmacy were quickly arrested. 

But a fourth person ran into the nearby car and sped off.  

Trooper 2's crew continued to follow that vehicle and tracked its location while local and state police attempted to stop the suspect. 

At one point, the video shows, the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran off through a neighborhood. The Trooper 2 crew was able to track the suspect on the ground until Michigan State Police troopers, Michigan State Police K-9 units and Detroit Police Department took the person into custody. 

"Our aviation unit continues to assist our partners across the state in getting dangerous suspects out of our communities," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "While pursuits may be necessary at times, it is safer to use all the technology available to take these dangerous criminals off the street as safely as possible." 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.