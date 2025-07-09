Video shows Michigan State Police helicopter track down missing 83-year-old in swamp

An 83-year-old woman was safely rescued several hours after she went missing, found almost a mile from her home in West Michigan, with the help of a state police helicopter.

"Amazing rescue, happy ending!" Michigan State Police reported. "Excellent efforts from all of the booths on the ground to the eyes in the sky!"

Daisy Hoffman was reported missing about 1 p.m. Tuesday from her home in Van Buren County's Waverly Township, troopers reported. She was last seen walking eastbound, away from the house.

Hoffman has dementia, according to a missing person notice that state police issued that day, and as a result, might not know where she is or be able to communicate her name.

Michigan State Police's Paw Paw Post, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Van Buren County Central Dispatch and Van Buren EMS assisted in the rescue efforts.

The MSP's aviation team used its helicopter cameras and detection equipment to spot her about 9 p.m., and directed officers on the ground to her location amid the swamp. She was 30 to 50 yards off the road at the time.

"She's up and walking around. Looks like she's lost," said a voice from the helicopter.

The video clip later shows two officers carrying the woman between them, toward a waiting patrol car on the road.