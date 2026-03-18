Video shows Michigan State Police directing horse to shelter during blizzard

A horse that was wandering outside amid blizzard conditions in Michigan's Upper Peninsula found shelter with the help of Michigan State Police.

The horse had escaped from its farm on Monday and ran about a mile north along M-129 during the winter storm, state police said.

Michigan State Police helped direct a horse to safe shelter during a winter storm on March 16, 2026, in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police

Troopers from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post and a U.S. Border Patrol agent coaxed the horse to walk into a neighbor's barn and stay there until the owner could arrive and retrieve the animal.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula were hit by a late-season winter storm over the weekend that resulted in ice and blizzard conditions.