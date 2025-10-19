3 injured, including Michigan State Police trooper, when driver hits patrol car in Detroit
Three people were sent to the hospital, including a Michigan State Police trooper, after a patrol car was rear-ended by a motorist on a highway in Detroit on Sunday morning, officials said.
The trooper was in the patrol car looking into a one-car crash on the left shoulder of Interstate 96 near Fullerton Avenue at 11 a.m. While they were investigating, a 55-year-old driving a Jeep Cherokee lost control of his vehicle and struck the back of the patrol car, police said.
According to officials, the impact of the rear-end crash caused the patrol car to collide with the car involved in the first crash.
Police said the trooper and two passengers in the Jeep were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.
MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said three worn-down tires on the Jeep caused the motorist to lose control and crash, and that they were "driving too fast for road conditions."