3 injured, including Michigan State Police trooper, when driver hits patrol car in Detroit

Three people were sent to the hospital, including a Michigan State Police trooper, after a patrol car was rear-ended by a motorist on a highway in Detroit on Sunday morning, officials said.

The trooper was in the patrol car looking into a one-car crash on the left shoulder of Interstate 96 near Fullerton Avenue at 11 a.m. While they were investigating, a 55-year-old driving a Jeep Cherokee lost control of his vehicle and struck the back of the patrol car, police said.

According to officials, the impact of the rear-end crash caused the patrol car to collide with the car involved in the first crash.

A damaged Michigan State Police car sits on the shoulder of Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan, after it was hit by a Jeep on Oct. 19, 2025. Michigan State Police

Police said the trooper and two passengers in the Jeep were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said three worn-down tires on the Jeep caused the motorist to lose control and crash, and that they were "driving too fast for road conditions."