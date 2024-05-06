Michigan State Police canine tracks suspect who struck bicyclist in hit-and-run

VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, 2 killed in Southwest Detroit shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police canine team tracked a hit-and-run suspect through several miles of swamp and woods on Friday, state police said.

Michigan State Police

At 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 3, troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to Kurick Road near Dzuibanek Road in Springdale Township after receiving a report of a crash involving a car and bicycle.

The bicyclist, a 73-year-old Thompsonville woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the driver, a 35-year-old Benzonia woman, hit the bicyclist and then got out of her vehicle and left the area.

When troopers arrived, a 41-year-old Traverse City woman told them she was the driver, but she later admitted that she had been the passenger in the vehicle.

The driver had a warrant for her arrest and had left the scene, state police said.

When troopers searched her vehicle, they found methamphetamine and a stun gun.

A canine and his handler were called to assist, and they tracked the woman through about five miles of swamp and thick forest.

The driver was arrested by authorities waiting on the roadway when she exited the woods. She was lodged at the Manistee County Jail pending her arraignment.