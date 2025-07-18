Michigan State Police sends its newest K-9 units to their assignments

Seven K-9 teams completed training with the Michigan State Police Friday, increasing the total number of canine teams assigned to the agency by four.

There are four new teams and three replacement teams in the MSP Basic Canine School graduation class, the MSP reported. The updated roster has 61 canines on 42 teams that are assigned across the state. With more than 6,100 requests for service, the agency has one of the largest and busiest K-9 units in the country.

"Our canine teams provide an invaluable service to our police partners and the communities we protect," Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP, said in the announcement. "They cover every corner of our state, whenever the need arises, helping locate missing and vulnerable individuals, finding firearms used to commit crimes and taking drugs off the streets."

Basic Canine School is a 14-week program taught in-house by veteran troopers on the unit. The teams are trained in skills such as tracking, narcotics detection, building search and area search. Their duties include detection of firearms and explosives, along with providing assistance to the MSP Emergency Support Team.

The MSP Canine Unit was established in 1960. Most of the dogs chosen for the work are German Shepherds due to the breed's skill set and intelligence.

This year's new team graduates are:

Trooper Luke Shafer with canine Koda, assigned to the Tri-City post.

Trooper Brendan Gute with canine Deke, assigned to the Cadillac post.

Trooper Michael Clemons with canine Ruze, assigned to the Lakeview post.

Trooper Austin Taylor with canine Kilo, assigned to the Alpena post.

This year's replacement team graduates are:

Trooper Dieter Kochan with canine Roy, assigned to Calumet post.

Trooper Benjamin Sonstrom with canine Zorro, assigned to Michigan State Police Second District Headquarters in Detroit.

Trooper Adam Whited with canine Fenrir, assigned to Houghton Lake post.