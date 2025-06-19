Watch CBS News
Michigan soldier dies from "non-combat-related incident" while serving in Iraq

Paula Wethington
A Michigan man serving in Iraq has died as a result of a "non-combat related incident," the U.S. Department of Defense reported Wednesday. 

Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Michigan, died Tuesday while serving in Erbil, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. 

Gonzalez was assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. 

"It is with heavy hearts, we share the news of the loss of SSG Saul F. Gonzalez," his unit posted on social media Wednesday. "While his passing was not combat-related, it is felt by all who knew him. We honor his service and reflect upon the positive impact he had as an outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer, Technical Inspector, and friend. Please keep his family and fellow Troopers in your thoughts and prayers." 

The death is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense press release.  

