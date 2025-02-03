Michigan Senate files lawsuit against Michigan House over 9 bills not reaching Gov. Whitmer's desk

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Senate announced it is filing a lawsuit against the Michigan House of Representatives over the nine bills that passed in the legislature but never made it to Gov. Whitmer's desk for a signature.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said the bills were passed by the Senate and sent back to the House to be presented to Whitmer on Dec. 20, 2024.

"The Michigan Constitution makes it abundantly clear: every bill passed by the legislature is required to be presented to the governor — and no one — especially an elected public servant in legislative leadership — is above the law," Brinks said in a statement. "(House Majority Leader) Matt Hall's gamesmanship is not just disrespectful to the sanctity of our constitution — it's an outright disservice to the residents of Michigan, the very people he was elected to represent. We will not let the constitution go ignored, and I want hardworking Michiganders to know that we're in their corner."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Hall and Whitmer's office and is awaiting their responses.

Earlier this month, Whitmer's office told CBS News Detroit that former House Speaker Joe Tate enrolled nine bills to be sent to Whitmer, but they never reached her desk. At the time, Hall said he planned to consult with additional legal experts before taking action on the bills.

"We're going to look very carefully, you know. We're going to need lawyers for subpoenas, and it's going to be a lot of legal work to do," he said.

Which bills did not reach Gov. Whitmer's desk?

The bills in question were House Bills 4177 and 4665-4667 of 2023 and House Bills 4900, 4901, 5817, 5818 and 6058 of 2024.

HB 4177, 5817, and 5818 are the History Museum Authorities Act. The bills would allow county commissioners to establish a history museum authority. Under the bills, the authority could levy a certain amount on the county's taxable property to support its operation in cities with a population over 500,000 if the authority entered a contract with a museum and it was approved by votes. The authority would also be able to provide grants to local historical museums.

HB 4665-4667 would amend the State Police Retirement Act and the State Employees' Retirement Act. The bills would allow certain employees to drop their membership in a 401K or 401K-type plan and join the State Police Retirement System hybrid pension plan. The bills would also directly enroll employees who were hired after June 7, 2025, in the hybrid plan.

HB 4900 would modify the type and value of wages, money and property exempt from garnishment and execution.

HB 4901 would amend the Revised Judicature Act and modify the value of property and expand the types of property exempt from inclusion in a debtor's estate.

HB 6058 amends the Publicity Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act and would require employers to contribute to certain medical plans and pay no more than the specific amount fo annual costs, rates and reimbursement of copays, deductibles or payments into health savings accounts.

