Michigan Senate Democrats propose bills that would bring cultural history curriculum to classrooms

(CBS DETROIT) — A group of Democrats in the Michigan Senate has proposed a package of bills to incorporate a curriculum that focuses on the history of minority communities.

The "Teach MI History" bills complement legislation in the Michigan House that is expected to be introduced in December, according to a news release. The three new bills were introduced by Sens. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and Erika Geiss (D-Taylor).

"History is a shared legacy and belongs to all of us. Every student deserves to learn about the struggles and triumphs of their communities and cultures," Camilleri said in a statement. "Just as important, Michigan's children deserve to see themselves reflected in the stories of achievements and contributions — proof that people who look like them and share their background have overcome great obstacles to shape history. These bills will ensure that our children grow up knowing they, too, can make history and that their successes will be honored and celebrated."

The first bill (SB 1145) would take into effect beginning the 2027-2028 school year if enacted, according to a news release. It would require school boards statewide to then "ensure that one unit of instruction covering communities" in the district's history curriculum. Those communities include African American, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino American, Hispanic American and Caribbean Americans, Native Americans, Arab Americans, Chaldean Americans, and North Africans and Jewish Americans.

A second bill (SB 1146) would require educators and administrators to undergo cultural competency training that highlights inclusion, implicit bias and contributions and issues that minority communities experience. It would also require the Michigan Department of Education to provide schools with professional development resources about inclusion by June 2026.

The third bill (SB 1147) would create a cultural history advisory board that would provide recommendations to the education department on professional development. The board would include K-12 educators, a school board member, representatives of organizations serving teachers and members representing higher education.

"A curriculum that only includes the histories of some communities is a disservice to our young people, limiting their perception of our state and country and the people of color who have helped make it what it is today," Change said in a statement. "My daughters' generation deserves to learn the history of all people of color, acknowledging the many contributions they have made to this state and nation as well as the challenges they've faced. A more inclusive history curriculum broadens minds, increases critical thinking skills, and fosters greater understanding between people of different backgrounds — one of the most powerful tools against hate. That's needed now more than ever."

According to Michigan K-12 Social Studies Standards, state law requires districts to incorporate grade-appropriate instruction about genocide, including the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide, beginning the 2016-2017 school year for grades 8-12.

Lawmakers say the legislation builds off of efforts to include funding in the 2024 state budget to support inclusive history curriculum programs. The 2023-2024 School Aid Bill provided $6 million to local districts to develop plans for professional learning on teaching American history, such as the history of minority communities, and purchase educational resources for teaching American history in middle and high schools.

"As the only Afro-Caribbean-Latina member of the Michigan Legislature, I know firsthand how critical culturally inclusive education is for the prosperity of our youth and our society as a whole," Geiss said in a statement. "My legislation would establish a cultural history advisory board to help ensure MDE and school districts have the resources and expertise needed to teach Michigan children the rich histories of marginalized communities — because kids of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds deserve to see themselves reflected in the curriculum they're learning in school. This is good public policy that will not only help break down implicit biases and discriminatory rhetoric but will also encourage multiracial understanding and strengthen critical thinking skills among our youth."