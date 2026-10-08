Michigan Secretary of State seeking candidates for election inspector roles

The Michigan Secretary of State said on Thursday that it is looking for candidates to work as local election inspectors as the Nov. 3 election approaches.

Absentee voting season has already started. Early in-person voting will start Oct. 24, although local clerks may begin earlier.

The election inspectors are hired, paid and trained local government workers who assist in running elections according to Michigan Election Law. These people greet and check in voters, provide them with ballots, assist with tabulation and/or assist with processing absentee ballots.

Those who are eligible for these paid roles must be Michigan residents at least 16 years old, and registered voters in Michigan if they are at least 18 years old. The election inspectors must disclose their political affiliation to help the clerks ensure balanced staffing – claiming independent or unaffiliated is not an option for these roles.

The Secretary of State's website has interest forms that will be sent to local clerks, and those hiring may contact respondents with the next steps, such as training. Each community hires its own election inspectors.