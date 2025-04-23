Michigan Secretary of State talks up Real ID rules to Detroit Metro passengers

The Secretary of State's office is hosting information tables this week to catch the attention of travelers who are flying through Detroit Metropolitan Airport to explain the upcoming Real ID requirements.

More than 70% of Michigan driver's licenses and state IDs were REAL ID-compliant as of late March. That percentage is way ahead of most other states.

But that leaves a number of people who have not updated their driver license or state identification card to the Real ID requirements, and that might cause problems when traveling in the future.

The Real ID law was passed in 2005; but implementation was delayed multiple times. As of May 7, everyone in the U.S. age 18 or older will need to present a Real ID-compliant card to fly within the United States, enter a military base or enter certain federal facilities. As an alternative should their state ID not be updated, an individual can present their passport instead.

To get attention to the upcoming requirement, the Secretary of State hosted a Mobile Office station Wednesday at DTW's McNamara Terminal by the water feature.

Then on Thursday, the Secretary of State Mobile Office station will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DTW's Evans Terminal, by Gate D14.

What is a Real ID?

The Real ID process adds a special mark on one's driver license or state identification card after meeting specific security requirements for getting an official ID.

On a Michigan ID card, the marks are in the upper right corner. An ID where the markings include a gold circle and star design or a gold Michigan map with star design has passed that requirement.

How to apply for Real ID in Michigan

In Michigan, updating a driver license or state identification card to Real ID-compliant includes presenting the following at a Secretary of State's office:

Driver's license or ID.

Certified birth certificate with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency, your unexpired U.S. passport, or an approved citizenship or legal presence document.

Certified documents, such as marriage license or court orders, if your name is different from what is on your birth certificate.

What does enhanced mean on a Michigan ID?

Michigan residents who have the "enhanced" notation on their driver license or state identification card option also meet the Real ID requirements.

The "enhanced" license upgrade is available only in a few states, including Michigan. It verifies both identity and citizenship for those who are returning to the U.S. via land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean.