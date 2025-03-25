Michigan's Real ID deadline is almost here. What to know before traveling by plane this summer.

Michigan will roll out its Real ID, requiring plane travelers to have one this summer.

According to the state, more than 70% of Michigan driver's licenses and state IDs were REAL ID-compliant as of March 21.

"Michigan is well above the national average in compliance with the REAL ID standard. If your license or ID has the star, you are REAL ID ready," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. "We want to ensure Michiganders are aware of the approaching deadline and can take the steps needed to avoid possible inconvenience and delays. The Michigan Department of State is ready and available to help Michigan residents easily convert their driver's license to a REAL ID ahead of this deadline."

State of Michigan

Here's what to know about Real IDs.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is an ID card or driver's license required to travel by plane. The IDs include a star in a gold circle or part of the state of Michigan.

When is the deadline to get a Real ID?

The Real ID requirement goes into effect on May 7. However, Michiganders can still obtain a Real ID after that deadline.

Where do I need to have my Real ID?

Standard and enhanced Real IDs are required to fly in the United States. Additionally, Enhanced Real IDs are also required to reenter the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, or the Caribbean. You must also present a Real ID when entering a military base or nuclear power plant and certain federal buildings.

What if I don't get a Real ID by the deadline?

Anyone who does not have a Real ID and plans to travel by plane must present other documents, such as a valid passport or passport card. Other acceptable documents for air travel are available on the Transportation Security Administration's website. After the deadline, a standard driver's license that is not Real ID-compliant will remain valid for driving and cashing checks, renting cards, buying alcohol and tobacco and entering casinos.

Where can I get a Real ID?

Michiganders can schedule an appointment online to obtain a Real ID at a Secretary of State office. To get their ID, they need to present the required documentation at their appointment.

The following items are needed at your appointment:

Driver's license or ID.

Certified birth certificate with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency, your unexpired U.S. passport, or an approved citizenship or legal presence document.

Certified documents, such as marriage license or court orders, if your name is different from what is on your birth certificate.

How much does it cost to get a Real ID?

There is no fee for obtaining a standard Real ID when renewing your license. However, there will be an additional fee if you apply any other time. There is also a fee for an enhanced license or ID.