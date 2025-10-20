Michigan Secretary of State office on Mack Avenue to be closed for three weeks

One of the Michigan Secretary of State branches in Detroit will be temporarily closed starting next week because of an office remodeling project.

The Secretary of State office at 14634 Mack Avenue will close Monday, Oct. 27 and reopen Monday, Nov. 17, State of Michigan officials said.

The renovations include carpet replacement, new paint, upgrades to the doors and water fountain, and other building updates. This is part of a series of office updates at the branch locations.

Most transactions and business matters with the Michigan Secretary of State can be handled on the agency's website. The branch offices for the Michigan Secretary of State handle motor vehicle department matters for the public, such as driver's license applications and changes of address, along with voter registration services.

Self-service stations can also provide license plate, driver's license and ID renewals, along with some other transactions. The nearest self-service stations to the Mack Avenue branch are at Parkway Foods, 11250 E Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, and at Kroger, 20422 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods.

Those who need or prefer in-person services can schedule a visit at another Secretary of State branch office at the agency's website or by calling 888-767-6424. The nearest branch offices to the Mack Avenue location are at 580 East Warren Avenue in Detroit and 18809 East Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe. Both of those locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except Wednesdays, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.