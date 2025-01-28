Michigan Secretary of State branch in Canton to close temporarily

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Secretary of State office in Canton will be closed for two weeks in February for remodeling, state officials said.

The office at 8565 N. Lilley Road will close at 5 p.m. Friday, and resume normal service 9 a.m. Feb. 18, which is the day after the President's Day holiday. The branch offices for Michigan Secretary of State handle motor vehicle department matters for the public such as driver's license applications and change of address; along with voter registration services.

The renovation project includes reconstruction of the office counters, new carpet and repainting; along with data and electrical upgrades.

The nearest offices to Canton's branch are at 6090 N. Wayne Rd. in Westland and 17176 Farmington Rd. in Livonia. Both of those branch offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesdays, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Another option for Michigan Secretary of State services is through a self-service station. The nearest sites to that branch officer are at the Kroger store at 44525 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, and the Meijer store at 37201 Warren Road, Westland. The self-service kiosks can be used for "instant" registration, driver's license renewals and ID renewals.

Online services also are available at Michigan.gov/SOS.