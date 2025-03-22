Michigan basketball plays second March Madness 2025 game today. Here's what to know.

U of M and MSU fans eager for potential NCAA Tournament matchup with rivals

U of M and MSU fans eager for potential NCAA Tournament matchup with rivals

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team takes on Texas A&M on Saturday night in a second-round matchup in the South region.

The No. 5 seed Wolverines (26-9) face the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-10) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Michigan secured a 68-65 win over No. 12 UC San Diego in a nailbiter to close out the first day of play on Thursday. Meanwhile, Texas A&M held off No. 13 seed Yale, 81-70, Thursday night.

The Wolverines are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022. First-year coach Dusty May has the Wolverines back in the tournament after last year's 8-24 season and last-place finish in the Big Ten in Juwan Howard's final campaign.

On Sunday, the Wolverines rallied to win the Big Ten Tournament title by beating Wisconsin 59-53.

What time does Michigan play?

Tipoff for Saturday's second-round game from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, is at 5:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan's second March Madness game

You can watch Saturday's game at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS Detroit.

How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship when it downed Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 31 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

Michigan has posted a 67-30 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last five NCAA tournament appearances.

Is Michigan or Texas A&M predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects Texas A&M as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 141.5.

This is the third all-time meeting between the two schools. Michigan won both previous meetings.

Michigan and Texas A&M players to watch

Michigan senior center and transfer Vladislav Goldin leads the Wolverines with 16.6 points per game while fellow big man Danny Wolf averages nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Wade Taylor IV paces the Aggies with 15.7 points per contest.