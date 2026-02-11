Michigan school districts face new restrictions for count day incentives

If your Michigan K-12 student was looking forward to prizes in celebration of student count day, Wednesday might have been a disappointment.

This is the first official student count day where new rules took effect, prohibiting financial incentives for students who attend class on the designated count days. The state says penalties for a school district violating such rules could include losing 5% of the payment that the district might otherwise receive.

Count day is part of the State of Michigan's verification process of student enrollment, which directly feeds into state funding calculations. Most of a public district's operating funds are handled through that process. The per-pupil education funding in Michigan was $10,050 for fiscal year 2026, the Michigan Department of Education says.

"In Michigan, Count Day is vital because the number of students present directly impacts the level of state funding our schools receive. These resources are what allow us to provide high-quality programs and education that support our dedicated teachers and maintain the safe environments our students deserve," Ferndale Schools in Oakland County said in a social media post.

Michigan calls for two count days each school year – the first Wednesday in October and the second Wednesday in February. The official enrollment number is based primarily on the fall count day, state officials said, with the spring count day providing additional information. Only under specific exceptions can schools count students who happen to be absent on the designated dates.

School districts are welcome to encourage students to attend classes, "attract and retain" students, and "prevent or reduce" the number of those who drop out of school. But other than no financial incentives, the rules don't give examples as to which activities would still be allowed for count day, and which ones would not.

Many of Southeast Michigan's school districts issued posts on social media directed to parents ahead of the day, asking them to make sure students are attending and to check in with the school office should a student need to be absent.

Raisinville Elementary School in Monroe County, for example, posted a series of social media photos with the caption "I want you to come to school."

Roberto Clemente Learning Academy in Detroit called for school spirit attire for Wednesday, asking students to "rock our school colors, black and yellow."

And Van Buren Public Schools in Wayne County issued a social media message on Tuesday that "Every tiger's attendance counts!"