Metro Detroit school district offers big bucks to recruit bus drivers

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A local school district in Livingston County is seriously in need of more bus drivers and is willing to pay big bucks to recruit.

On average, Hartland Consolidated Schools likes to have a bus driver for each of the district's 36 routes.

In addition, the district prefers at least ten substitutes. But right now, they're down on drivers, which has caused some of those routes to be put on pause.

"We have 27 and maybe only one or two subs," said Matt Marino, director of Operations & Transportation.

Marino says the shortage of school bus drivers within Hartland Consolidated Schools is a struggle.

"Dispatchers, mechanics, maintenance personnel, even the transportation supervisor is driving when needed so everyone is kind of banning together and helping out whenever possible," Marino said.

Unfortunately, five routes have been paused because there's no one to cover them.

Marino also told CBS News Detroit that the shortage has impacted upwards of 250 students.

"The district is coming up with some other avenues to work with those families to try to lessen the impact," said Marino.

That includes filling the gap. The school district is offering any new recruit an increase in pay, benefits, and even a $2,000 signing bonus.

"People aren't knocking down our door by any means, but the people that have applied do value it and do see the value in that," Marino stated.

Retiree Bill Ross has been driving for the district for just over a month. When asked what he likes about the job, he said, "The students are great. I mean honestly, just the interactions with them, the interactions with the other drivers, everybody is wonderful here."

For Ross, giving back to his community brings him the most joy, and being behind the wheel of a big bus makes it possible.

"It's the greatest job ever as one of the bus drivers here told me every day when I came in for training…and it is," Ross said.

The district says they're hoping to fill these positions as soon as possible. If interested in the position, you must pass all background checks and have a clean driving record.

To apply, call the Hartland Consolidated Schools Transportation Department at 810-626-2175.