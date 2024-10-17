Watch CBS News
Detroit-area school bus driver charged in crash that killed 3-year-old girl

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan school bus driver has been charged for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old girl in Hamtramck.

Marvin Lee Flentroy, 64, of Pontiac, is charged with reckless driving causing death, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Flentroy was arraigned on Oct. 10 and received a $10,000 personal bond. He is ordered not to drive.

Prosecutors say on July 16, Flentroy was at the intersection of Burger and MacKay streets when he struck the child as he was turning on Burger Street. The child crossing the street when she was hit.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31.

