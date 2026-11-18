The University of Michigan may soon have a new leader overseeing its athletic department.

CBS Sports reports that Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has agreed to lead Michigan's athletic department, succeeding Warde Manuel. The university has not officially confirmed the move.

The reported hiring is already generating discussion on campus, with some students optimistic about the future of Wolverine athletics under new leadership.

Samuel Powell, a senior and leader in Michigan's basketball student section, said he hopes a new athletic director will prioritize finding coaches who fit the university's culture.

"I think really just finding the coach that doesn't just check the right boxes but has the passion for it," Powell said. "Hopefully a guy that can recognize who would bring the right culture to this university and bring back what makes Saturdays in the Big House so special."

According to CBS Sports, Alberts informed Texas A&M officials of his decision Tuesday, with a formal announcement potentially coming in the next few days.

For some who closely follow Michigan athletics, reports of Manuel's departure are not entirely surprising.

Lyra Sharma, managing sports editor for The Michigan Daily, said scrutiny surrounding the athletic department in recent years made a leadership change seem increasingly likely.

"Even though Michigan has won national championships and had a lot of success on the athletic side, ultimately those issues with accountability were things that I thought were eventually going to get him some hot water, and they did," Sharma said.

Sharma added that Alberts' willingness to make difficult decisions and his lack of previous ties to the university could help bring a new perspective to the department.

"I do believe that somebody who maybe is from outside of the program and also somebody who is known for being a bit more tough is definitely a step in the right direction," she said.

Freshman Ben Gottschalk said he has mixed feelings about Manuel's tenure but is encouraged by Alberts' reputation for taking decisive action.

"He's definitely not afraid to do the things that he needs to do," Gottschalk said. "With the new AD, I'm expecting big things."

Alberts previously served as athletic director at Nebraska before taking over the same role at Texas A&M in 2024.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the University of Michigan for confirmation and comment regarding the reports but has not yet received a response.