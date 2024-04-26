Watch CBS News
Michigan running back Blake Corum going to the Los Angeles Rams

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Lions fans show out at 2024 NFL Draft
Detroit Lions fans show out at 2024 NFL Draft 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan running back will be heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Corum dominated in his last season with the Wolverines, starting in all 15 games and leading the team with 258 rushes for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Corum's selection was followed by two more Wolverines who were drafted on Friday. 

Wide receiver Roman Wilson and guard Zak Zinter were selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, respectively.

A total of six Wolverine players were drafted as of 10:45 p.m. on Friday. On Thursday, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was selected in the first round on Thursday to the Minnesota Vikings.

Additionally, Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was picked by the Dallas Cowboys.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:40 PM EDT

