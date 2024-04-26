Watch CBS News
Western Michigan player Marshawn Kneeland selected by Dallas Cowboys

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - West Michigan University defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is going to Texas and being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kneeland is the first player from Western Michigan to be selected in the draft this year.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall at 267 pounds, the Grand Rapids native was named to second-team All-MAC in 2023.

"He deals consequential first blows to opponents that often create openings for him to generate movement as a run defender or pass rusher," read his NFL profile. "Teams might drop him in as a 4-3 base end, but he's actually a more consistent playmaker when he's standing, surveying and using his athleticism rather than fist-fighting at the point of attack."

