Michigan Secretary of State hosts driver license restoration clinic in Pontiac

The Michigan Secretary of State's Road to Restoration, a series of in-person opportunities to start the process of restoring driving privileges in Michigan, hosted one of its clinics Wednesday at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac.

City leaders intended the drop-in clinic to help people get back behind the wheel.

Multiple organizations and agencies from around the state including the Michigan Secretary of State, Detroit Justice Center, and the United Way of Southeastern Michigan along with volunteer attorneys helped organize the clinic.

There were one-on-one consultations with attendees to check their current license status and answer questions on how they can safely return behind the wheel. Selected Secretary of State branch services such as vision testing and the written driver's exam were on site.

"I think some of the processes of the state are over the phone or over email so having the opportunity to meet residents face-to-face and answer questions and make sure they know exactly what they need to do is very gratifying," said Road to Restorations Program Director Abigayl Venman said.

And a woman who had her license revoked nearly 20 years ago was among those who could now get her privileges reinstated.

"Oh my gosh, it's going to be amazing," said Heather Coulter. "It's going to be absolutely amazing. It's going to be life changing."

Upcoming Road to Restoration clinics in Southeast Michigan include June 24 in Detroit and July 31 in Adrian.