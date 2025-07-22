Watch CBS News
About 48,000 Michigan residents to get retroactive unemployment benefits

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
About 48,000 Michigan residents who filed for unemployment benefits early in 2025 will receive additional money on their debit cards or in their direct deposit accounts.

The lump sum, retroactive payments are because of an increase in benefits that the Michigan legislature approved in December, but that didn't take effect until later. The weekly maximum went from $362 to $446; and dependent benefit adjustments also were made. 

There is no need to apply for the additional money, it will be automatically be applied as a lump sum, catch-up payment.  

The State of Michigan says it is reviewing accounts and notifying those who are eligible through a notice titled "monetary redetermination letter" in the mail and in online profiles on the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) system. 

State officials have reviewed more than 78,000 claims filed between Jan. 1 and April 1 and determined that about 48,000 of those people were due for retroactive, additional funds. 

There also were "a small number" of unemployment recipients found to have received more than they were eligible for, state officials said. The Unemployment Insurance Agency will review those circumstances on request of the claimants. 

