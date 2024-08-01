Michigan restaurant workers react to state Supreme Court ruling on minimum wage

(CBS DETROIT) — Restaurant workers have mixed views on a new ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court that grants an increase to the minimum wage and paid sick leave for all Michigan workers.

Antoine Williams, a chef in Corktown, says he's skeptical about the new rulings because he's seen similar situations before.

"Once everybody starts getting used to that new minimum wage and making more money, the economy will bring everything up," said Williams.

State Rep. John Roth of Interlocken thinks the new laws disproportionately hurt the restaurant industry, calling on legislators to "take action to ensure that thousands of Michigan restaurant employees and businesses won't suffer because of the decision."

Christina Merski believes restaurants and servers like herself will be fine.

"I think we're a pretty successful place and always super busy," Merski told CBS News Detroit. "So I don't think it would affect us, but of course, you never really know until it happens."

In contrast, Merski believes it will be a good thing for the industry.

"It makes people more inclined to stay at their jobs, especially in the restaurant industry, where you can just kind of quit and find somewhere new," Merski said.

From outside his Italian restaurant kitchen in Corktown, Williams says he disagrees wholeheartedly.

"If [the economy] stayed the same, yes it would help," Williams said. "But nine out of 10 times if the minimum wage goes up everything goes up."

The new laws are set to go into effect on Feb. 21, 2025.