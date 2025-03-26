Watch CBS News
Michigan resident dies from rabies after contracting virus from organ transplant, health officials say

A Michigan resident has died of rabies after receiving a transplanted organ in Ohio, the Toledo-Lucas County (Ohio) Health Department reported Wednesday. 

The date of death was not included in that statement. 

The patient had received a transplanted organ and was under care in Lucas County, where they died. Because the person was a Michigan resident, it will be counted as a Michigan human rabies case rather than an Ohio one, the local health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is Michigan's first human case of rabies since 2009

Lucas County and its county seat of Toledo are just south of the Michigan-Ohio state line. 

"A multi-state public health investigation was conducted to determine the risk of exposure to the recipient and found no risk to the general public," the Toledo health report said. 

The CDC explains that rabies is a viral disease that is deadly to humans if medical care is not received before symptoms start. It is usually spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from an infected animal. 

Fewer than 10 deaths are reported each year among humans in the United States. 

Each year, 60,000 Americans receive medical care after a potential rabies exposure. 

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for additional details. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.    

