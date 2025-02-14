Lawsuit aims to remove final barriers to reproductive health care in Michigan

Michigan solidified the right to an abortion in the state constitution back in 2022, but abortion rights advocates say there's still work to be done. A lawsuit brought by Northland Family Planning could change those remaining laws.

Michigan currently requires abortion to be provided through doctors and physician assistants, and nurses with advanced degrees aren't allowed to perform abortions or prescribe termination medication.

"Before the preliminary injunction halting enforcement of these barriers, we regularly saw appointments canceled and patients unable to get care because of these restrictions," said Ashlea Phenicie, the chief advocacy officer with Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Michigan also still requires doctors to provide informed consent which requires information like adoption. Phenicie says this sort of information isn't helpful in situations where a child will be born with significant defects.

"To be forced to give information to those patients about adoption can be very traumatizing to them. Adoption is not an option for those patients, and to be told that it is. Is very hurtful," she said.

The final law at issue is Michigan's 24-hour waiting period.

"We see patients who have come hundreds of miles, maybe as far as Texas, seeking care. They have booked plane tickets. They have taken time off work. They have arranged child care so that they could access this care, and when they show up at our health centers and did not know that they had to have this, that is a canceled return flight home. That's hotel stay," " Phenicie said. =

A Michigan Court of Claims judge will hear arguments over whether to permanently remove those laws over the next week or so. CBS News Detroit reached out to Right to Life Michigan on Friday for comment on those possible changes, but they were unavailable.

"It is so abundantly clear that abortion is health care, that it is safe health care, and that physicians and patients operate better when the state stays out of their business," said Molly Duane, a senior staff attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights.