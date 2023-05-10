Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee says he's back in office after "successful" surgery removing tumor

(CBS DETROIT) - Rep. Dan Kildee says he is back in the office after a "successful surgery" to remove a small cancerous tumor on his tonsil.

Kildee had surgery last month after he was diagnosed with "squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer." The Democratic congressman representing Michigan's Eighth Congressional District recovered at the George Washing University Hospital for multiple days before he returned home.

"The good news is—it's gone. And I won't need any further treatment, just continued monitoring over the next several years. The good news is the surgery was successful, and that's something I'm really grateful for. I'm particularly grateful to have caught the cancer early and have it removed," Kildee said in a statement on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on March 31, Kildee said the discovery of a swollen lymph node was made during a routine examination with additional testing further diagnosing him with squamous cell carcinoma.

Kildee thanked his physicians as well as his family and staff for supporting him through the surgery and recovery processes.

"It's going to take a little bit longer for me to get back to 100 percent. But here I am, back in the office and going to work. Not a full schedule yet, but I'll get there pretty soon," he said. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages. Your kindness has been very helpful and supportive of me as I've gone through this. It's been quite an ordeal, and I'm glad to put it behind me. It's going to take a little while before I'm at 100 percent. But I'm back now, and I just want to say thanks to all of you."