Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee recovering from surgery after cancer diagnosis, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee is in recovery after surgery following his cancer diagnosis, according to a statement from the congressman's chief of staff.

Officials say Kildee had surgery Monday to remove a small cancerous tumor on his tonsil, nearly one month after he was diagnosed with "squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer."

Officials say the Democratic congressman, who represents Michigan's Eighth Congressional District, will remain at the George Washington University Hospital for several days before returning home to continue his recovery.

"The Congressman is thankful to have caught his cancer diagnosis early and appreciates the care of his great team of doctors," read the statement. "Because of his surgery and recovery time, the Congressman will be missing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives. During this time, the Congressman will be submitting written statements for the record to the House Clerk for any missed recorded votes, to keep his constituents updated on his positions. The Congressman's district office and Washington, D.C. office remain open and able to assist constituents.

"The Congressman, his wife Jennifer and the Kildee family have been touched by all the kind notes and well wishes since his diagnosis. The Congressman thanks his constituents and colleagues in Congress for their continued support."

In an Instagram post on March 31, Kildee said the discovery of a swollen lymph node was made during a routine examination with additional testing further diagnosing him with squamous cell carcinoma.

Kildee said the prognosis after surgery and treatment was "excellent" and his office would remain open during his recovery.

"It's never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis," he said.