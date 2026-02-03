Michigan records 44th workplace fatality of 2025 in the state

The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration (MIOSHA) said on Tuesday it recorded the 44th workplace fatality of 2025 in the state.

According to MIOSHA, the incident happened on Oct. 18, 2025, in Lynn Township, roughly 65 miles north of Detroit. Officials say a 49-year-old business owner was cutting down trees on Oct. 18, 2025, with three other workers in a residential wooded area. The owner went to their truck to get earmuffs when they were hit on the head by a tree.

MIOSHA says the number of workplace fatalities in 2025 is an increase from 34 in 2024.

"Every workplace fatality is a tragic reminder that workplace safety and health must remain a top priority," MIOSHA said in a social media post.

The state agency recorded the first workplace fatality of 2026 last month. State officials said on Jan. 10, a 26-year-old tow truck helper died after they were caught between the carriage and the cab in Greenville.