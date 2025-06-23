Clinton Police Chief Tony Cuevas dies at age 53

Village of Clinton Police Chief Tony Cuevas, who has served in the role since 2019, has died. He was 53 years old.

According to village officials, Cuevas died unexpectedly on Saturday. Sergeant Ryan Hillard will serve as acting police chief.

Clinton is located in Lenawee County, Michigan, about 57 miles southwest of Detroit.

"The Clinton Police Department, through Chief Cuevas's leadership, was able to resolve cases with the proficiency of a large city department," the village said in a news release. "While the department's success was partially attributable to his prior experience with the Michigan State Police, it was more importantly related to his commitment to serve and protect our community."

Officials credited Cuevas' leadership for keeping crime low and "maintaining great rapport with the residents."

Village president and manager issue statements

Village President Doris Kemner and Manager Kevin Cornish issued statements on Monday:

Doris Kemner

"Chief Cuevas was a great leader of the Clinton Police Department and within law enforcement in Lenawee County. I will miss working with him to address the community's needs."

Kevin Cornish

"Chief Cuevas was an outstanding individual with a great personality and was one of the best Police Chiefs in the state. Tony's passing will be a devastating loss for the community."