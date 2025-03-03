Michigan State Police anticipate more road rage incidents as construction increases

Michigan drivers can expect an increase in construction zones, which Michigan State Police says could lead to more slowdowns and instances of road rage.

Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police says he's noticed an uptick in almost daily instances of road rage across the state.

"I think it's just due to people being impatient," said Gonzalez.

Officers in Livingston County responded to a two-car collision last Wednesday. According to social media posts, drivers moved to the shoulder of the road, blocking emergency vehicles, during cleanup. Gonzalez emphasized that these moves are illegal.

"It puts us in danger because when we're going somewhere, we've got our lights and sirens on. It means we're going there, and we need to be there in a hurry," he said.

Gonzalez noted that not slowing down and not moving over can be a civil infraction and result in a ding on one's license. He said that if a situation is escalating it's best to get off at the next exit or even just stop to let the other driver pass. But if things are getting dangerous.

"There's nothing you can do about it. If that person in front of you is starting to irritate you or getting on your nerves, let them go. Maybe they've got problems. They have to be somewhere as well. It's best to just let it go. Say you get cut off in traffic, let it go," he said. "If they proceed, the best thing to do would be to call 911 and tell them you have a problem with a motorist out there."

If you experience someone brandishing a weapon or see another motorist engaging in intimidating behavior Gonzalez says to note information like the color and kind of car that person is driving.

"It happens all the time, and we're actually able to get people if we get a quick call to 911," said Gonzalez.