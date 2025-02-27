Three killed in aftermath of crash on Interstate 96 in Livingston County

Gov. Whitmer calls for bipartisan efforts; GLWA announces water rate hikes; and more top stories

Three people have died, and two were critically injured, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Livingston County, Michigan, local authorities report.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 95, east of Highland Road in Howell Township. All eastbound lanes were closed at Fowlerville Exit 129, and all westbound lanes were closed at M-59 Exit 133, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that a 2010 BMW 5281 was westbound on I-96 when it left those lanes, entered the grass median, and then drove into the eastbound lanes of the freeway, crashing into a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer.

The BMW driver was a 54-year-old man from Sterling Heights. He was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital.

The Mountaineer driver was a 68-year-old man from Fowlerville who was pronounced edead at the scene. One of his passengers, a 91-year-old Howell woman, also was pronounced dead on scene. The other two passengers, a 69-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman, both from Fowlerville, were taken to University of Michigan hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.

The eastbound section of the highway was closed for about four hours for preliminary accident investigation and cleanup, according to MDOT reports.

Agencies assisting on scene also included Michigan State Police, Fowlerville Police, Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.