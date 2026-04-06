Michigan plays UConn in NCAA national championship game. Here's what to know.

Michigan and UConn square off Monday night in Indianapolis in the 2026 NCAA men's basketball national championship game.

The Wolverines (36-3) are eyeing their second national championship and first since 1989, while the Huskies (34-5) are going for their third national title in four seasons.

Michigan cruised to an 18-point win over fellow No. 1 seed Arizona (91-73) behind 26 points and nine rebounds from junior center Aday Mara in the Final Four.

Former Wolverine Tarris Reed Jr. recorded his third double-double of the tournament with 17 points and 11 rebounds in UConn's 71-62 win over Illinois in the Final Four on Saturday.

Michigan is looking to become the first Big Ten team to win the national championship since rival Michigan State did so in 2000.

Before Monday's game, CBS News Detroit will simulcast a live report from Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. ET, looking into the Wolverines' journey through the NCAA tournament.

How to watch Michigan's journey to the national championship

What : CBS News Detroit looks into the Michigan men's basketball team's journey to the national championship game.

: CBS News Detroit looks into the Michigan men's basketball team's journey to the national championship game. Date : Monday, April 6, 2026

: Monday, April 6, 2026 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

What time does Michigan and UConn play?

Tip-off for Monday's national championship game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 8:50 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Michigan and UConn game

You can watch Monday's game at 8:50 p.m. ET on TBS, truTV or HBO Max.

Michigan's journey to the national title game

First Round — No. 16 Howard - W, 101-80



No. 16 Howard - W, 101-80 Second Round — No. 9 St. Louis - W, 95-72



No. 9 St. Louis - W, 95-72 Sweet 16 — No. 4 Alabama - W, 90-77



No. 4 Alabama - W, 90-77 Elite 8 — No. 6 Tennessee - W, 95-62



No. 6 Tennessee - W, 95-62 Final Four — No. 1 Arizona - W, 91-73



UConn's journey to the national title game

First Round — No. 15 Furman - W, 82-71



No. 15 Furman - W, 82-71 Second Round — No. 7 UCLA - W, 73-67



No. 7 UCLA - W, 73-67 Sweet 16 — No. 3 Michigan State - W, 67-63



No. 3 Michigan State - W, 67-63 Elite 8 — No. 1 Duke, W, 72-72



No. 1 Duke, W, 72-72 Final Four — No. 3 Illinois, W, 71-62



How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship, defeating Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1965, 1972, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances and nine Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013, 2018, 2026). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a remote camera.) Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Michigan has posted a 73-31 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last seven NCAA tournament appearances.

How far has UConn made it in March Madness?

UConn has won six national championships (1999, 2003, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024), including winning two of the last three titles under coach Dan Hurley.

Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun led the Huskies in their first three national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011, while Kevin Ollie coached UConn in the 2014 national championship season.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 04: The Connecticut Huskies celebrate their win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Huskies have made 39 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1999, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2025, 2026). UConn's first tournament bid came back in 1951.

Is Michigan or UConn predicted to win?

DraftKings projects Michigan as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 144.5.

This is the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools.

Michigan and UConn players to watch

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg leads all players with 15.1 points per game. Lendeborg scored 11 points in just 14 minutes of play against Arizona on Saturday. Lendeborg played just five minutes of the first half before leaving with an injury. Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. is second on the team in scoring with 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Senior center Tarris Reed Jr. leads the Huskies with 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Reed played for the Wolverines from 2022 to 2024. Senior forward Alex Karaban averages 13.1 points and 5.1 boards per contest.