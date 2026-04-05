Michigan fans in Indianapolis share reactions to blowout Final Four win against Arizona

The Michigan Wolverines are one game away from winning their second-ever men's basketball national championship.

The team came up short the last two times they made it to the title game — in 2013 and 2018 — but fans are feeling like this year will be a different story.

CBS News Detroit found out exactly why there's so much confidence as fans left the stadium in Indianapolis following Saturday night's game against Arizona.

The Wolverines have now won seven straight national semifinals dating back to the 1960s, if you include the Fab Five years. Even though six of those past teams failed to win it all, fans are throwing the history books out the window after witnessing the Bear Down beatdown Saturday night.

"Best Michigan team I've ever seen," said one Michigan fan who went to the game, Justin Zemanski.

And they proved it, a performance that left Michigan fans in disbelief as they poured out of Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Those guys played like I've never seen them play before. They were together. Their effort as a team was united. It was just absolutely spectacular," said Michigan alum Andreae Wanders.

The Wolverines' Yaxel Lendeborg, Big Ten player of the year, logged only 14 minutes in the game.

"You know that Yaxel is the best, but everyone else is so good, too. Just an incredible team. We're going to finish it Monday," said Zemanski.

"There's so many guys on that team. If Cadeau plays well, you can't beat Michigan," said Michigan fan Jim Ruzicki.

Among the maize and blue faithful were Arizona fans who got a firsthand lesson in what this Michigan team is all about.

"Y'all are dogs," said an Arizona fan.

"I mean, Michigan was built like this all year," said another Wildcat fan.

"We didn't expect this to be a runaway. We definitely didn't expect it to be a blowout in the other direction," said Arizona fan Steve Craig.

The game turned some Wildcat fans into Wolverine fans, at least for one night.

"They would have beaten anybody tonight. Beat UConn, please," said an Arizona fan.

For the Wolverine fans that were in Lucas Oil Stadium, they get to extend their stay in Indy and they'll soon be joined by a whole bunch more coming to the Circle City for the national championship.