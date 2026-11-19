A former Michigan pharmacy owner was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a $5.6 million scheme to defraud healthcare insurance programs.

Ali Naserdean, 32, of Dearborn Heights, was sentenced to 82 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the healthcare fraud scheme and for illegally distributing oxycodone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Federal prosecutors allege that the scheme occurred while Naserdean worked as a pharmacy technician at three Metro Detroit pharmacies and while he owned one of them.

According to court documents, from 2019 through 2022, Naserdean and his co-conspirator submitted false claims to health care benefit programs for prescription drugs that were not ordered by a doctor and not distributed to a patient.

The forged prescriptions were used to hide the activity, during which a patient never saw the listed doctor and the medication was not prescribed, prosecutors allege.

The scheme resulted in over $5.6 million in losses to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that from 2019 through 2022, Naserdean also distributed oxycodone to drug traffickers in exchange for cash.

"Naserdean lied to the government and cheated the American taxpayer out of millions. And that wasn't enough," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. "So, he turned around and poisoned the community with drugs."

In April, Naserdean pleaded guilty to one charge each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and possession with intent to illegally distribute oxycodone. In December 2025, Naserdean's co-conspirator, pharmacist Isaiah Okoh, was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

In addition to his prison sentence, a judge ordered the forfeiture of approximately $1.2 million in money and property, as well as a personal money judgment against Naserdean of $5,636,721.89, according to prosecutors. Naserdean was also ordered to pay $3,654,895.65 in restitution to the Department of Health and Human Services and $21,428.93 to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Detroit Field Office, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Dearborn Police Department investigated the case.