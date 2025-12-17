Michigan pharmacist sentenced to prison for $6M health care fraud scheme

A former Michigan pharmacist will spend more than six years in prison in connection with a $6 million health care fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Isaiah Okoh, 55, of Sterling Heights, was sentenced in October to 80 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,889,760 in restitution and $3,230,147 in forfeiture, which includes about $1.2 million in fraudulent proceeds seized by investigators in this case, prosecutors said.

The Department of Justice accuses Okoh of billing health care benefit programs for prescription drugs that he did not dispense at three pharmacies in Michigan.

According to court records, between 2019 and 2022, Okoh and a co-conspirator filed false claims to benefit programs for medications that a doctor did not order and that were not issued to a patient.

Prosecutors allege that Okoh and a co-conspirator hid their alleged scheme by forging prescriptions from doctors, despite the patient not having been seen by the listed doctor or the medication not being prescribed.

Prosecutors say Okoh's alleged scheme totaled $6 million in losses to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Medicare and Medicaid.

Okoh pleaded guilty in April 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services investigated Okoh's case.